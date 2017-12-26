02 November 2016 - Nashville, Tennessee - Jamie Lynn Spears. 50th Annual CMA Awards. Then. Now. Forever Country. 2016 CMA Awards, Country Music's Biggest Night. Arrivals held at Music City Center. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Jamie Lynn Spears is going to be a mama again!

Britney Spears’ younger sister announced her pregnancy on Christmas Eve.

The country singer and actress revealed that she’s expecting her first child with husband Jamie Watson.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” she wrote alongside a picture of her baby bump.

In the photo, she’s also holding hands with Jamie and Maddie, her daughter with ex-fiancee Casey Aldridge.

Jamie’s big sis Britney couldn’t contain her excitement and sent congrats on Twitter the next day writing, “Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!”

Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!! 💕 https://t.co/aTQnCrmh6V — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 24, 2017

In the Insta post, Jamie also revealed that she was working on new music.

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon.”

After almost losing her daughter in an ATV accident, this is the best news to end 2017 with!