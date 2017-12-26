By Rebecca Ortiz
7/15/2017 - File composite photos of Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The US edition of fashion magazine Vogue has apologised for saying the singer and his model girlfriend were "embracing gender fluidity" after they revealed they wear each others clothes. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

As if they weren’t #CouplesGoals already!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn spent Christmas Eve together, with both of their families…making gingerbread houses!

Check out the pics below:

❤️Our Christmas Eve family tradition……. #BuildingMemories #GingerBreadHouses

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

❤️One of my favorite things….. #BuildingMemories #FamilyTraditions

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

SOOO CUTE!!!

Love that these 2 could combine their families for holiday fun!

 

