5/2/2017 - Kylie Jenner attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday 1st May, 2017. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Gala. Photo credit should read: Aurore Marechal/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The clock is ticking Kylie! We only have a handful of days left before 2018 and still no BABY BUMP sighting!

Fans were rather upset when they realized Day 25 and the big reveal of the annual Kardashian Christmas card, which they expected to be Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement, was just a fluke.

While adorable, the Christmas card excluded the youngest Jenner, who has yet to confirm her pregnancy.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:47pm PST

Twitter was up in arms about the reveal because in addition to teasing fans for nearly a month, it was the perfect marketing opportunity.

How could Kris Jenner pass that up?

this would’ve been the perfect marketing ploy. so why didn’t they use it? where is kylie and that bump? pic.twitter.com/E77ur2KJnY — ً (@vanvoque) December 26, 2017

Earlier this year rumors that three sisters, Kylie, Khloe and Kim, were all expecting began surfacing.

Kim was the first to confirm revealing that she and hubby Kanye were expecting via surrogate.

Last week, Khloe addressed the rumors on Instagram; she and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy.

But what about Kylie? What about all those low-key clues she’s been leaving on social media? What about all the “face only” pictures she’s been posting?

Let’s investigate.

Since the card was revealed, Kylie graced the cover Love Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2018 issue on Christmas Day and of course, it only showed her face!

No bump!

Kylie then appeared on Khloe’s Snapchat where to two talked about the family’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

“Merry Christmas! People think you weren’t there last night,” Khloe said.

“I was,” Kylie replied before Khloe called her a “secret little bunny.”

She’s really going to great lengths to keep this pregnancy a secret.

A source then revealed, “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

All we know is that a social media star avoiding social media, a spotlight queen avoiding the spotlight, and a crucial member of the family avoiding the annual Christmas card is SUSPECT.

If Khloe is 6-months along and wasn’t showing on the card, we can infer that Kylie is further along and could be due early 2018.

All speculation of course… we don’t know anything until Mama Jenner confirms it! (Hopefully, soon!)