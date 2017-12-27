Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna during the first quarter in game one of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rihanna spent Christmas in Barbados with her cousin and he passed away the next day!

Rihanna’s cousin Tavon Alleyne (who was just 21) was walking near his home the day after Christmas when he was shot several times and killed.

According to TMZ, the shooter is unknown and just referred to as “an unidentified man”.

Cops are currently investigating.

Sending love and prayers to her and her family during this tough time.

Riri posted this tribute to him on her Instagram: