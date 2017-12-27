Colombian singer Shakira arrives at the presentation of her latest album "El Dorado" during a private party at the Convent del Angels in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 08 June 2017. (Photo by Marta Perez /EFE/Sipa USA)

For the second time Shakira has postponed her El Dorado World Tour!

Back in November, Shakira had to push back tour dates due to doctor’s orders for strained vocal cords.

The tour was suppose to start (North American part) on January 9th (coming to United Center on January 23rd) but she’s had to postpone it AGAIN!

Shakira herself took to Twitter to explain in her own words:

IF YOU HAVE TICKETS FOR THE CHICAGO JANUARY 23rd SHOW – DON’T THROW THEM OUT!!

Per Live Nation:

Tickets will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.

The new Chicago date is Friday, August 3rd, 2018!

Wishing you a speedy recovery Shakira and we’ll see you in August!