I guess it’s a good thing that there are only 4 days left in 2017!

Chicago residents were thrilled when they woke up to a white Christmas but what followed was short of thrilling.

After snow covered much of the city, temps began dropping… with no intention of stopping!

And the zero and below temps + dangerously cold wind chills are here to stay for the remained of 2017, according to the Chicago-area National Weather service.

Hey, at least we aren’t in Erie, Pennsylvania where a Christmas storm dumped roughly 63 inches on the city thus immobilizing everyone!

Yikes.

Meteorologists warn that frostbite is possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure but my advice is, don’t leave the house if you don’t have to.

And don’t stay out there for more than 10 minutes because there are wind chill advisories in effect unto; 11:00 a.m. Wednesday because it’s COLD!

Temps will rise a bit Thursday and Friday but expect more snow!