23 March 2015 - West Hollywood, California - Roseanne Barr. 2015 Tribeca Film Festival Official Kick-off Party held at The Standard Hotel. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

The Conners (and their humor) are back!

A new set of promo trailers for the highly-anticipated Roseanne revival pokes fun at one very obvious storytelling flaw: Dan (John Goodman) is supposed to be dead.

If you don’t recall, Goodman’s character died in the original series, however, for the purposes of this revival, he’s very much alive again.

And while we’re ignoring the fact that he died, Roseanne does bring it up in a hilarious way.

In the promo, Roseanne, Dan, Darlene, and Becky are gathered around the couch watching sports.

In one of the clips, Dan says the Bulls of 96-97 would have beat “these guys” any day.

“You can’t live in the past, Dan,” Roseanne tells. “When things are gone, they’re gone forever,” she adds before erupting into the iconic cackle!

The revival premieres March 27th on ABC.

Check out all the promos: