Jun 11 , 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Selena Gomez performs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

While everyone is adopting the “new year, new me” ideology Selena Gomez is all about that “new year, same me.”

The pop star may have said that her grungy blonde hair was here to stay but by that really she only meant for a few months.

Gomez was seen in Texas over the holiday weekend with her natural brown tresses on full display.

She was spotted wedding dress shopping with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and not a blonde hair was in sight.

Gomez proved she was the fairy godmother we all wish we had.

In an Instagram post, DeLeon thanked her maid of honor for surprising her with her dream dress.

“When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it,” she captioned the video.

Will standing up at her cousin’s wedding inspire her own walk down the aisle with now-again BF Justin Bieber?