Goodbye Rock ‘N Roll McDonalds…but not forever!

If you’ve driven thru River North in the last day or two you’ll see the iconic McDonald’s has been demolished!

No before you freak out it’s not gone forever – but for a remodel!

Franchise owner Nick Karavites says:

The restaurant [McDonalds] will open back up with an updated interior, solar panels, table service and an “experience of the future”

No date for the “official” reopen.

The drive-thru will remain open thur 12/30/17.

For a look at the pic of the demolition click here: McDonalds River North Remodel