Aug 4, 2017; Miami Beach, FL, USA; Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Fillmore. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Sure we saw Sabrina Carpenter kill it at the B96 Pepsi Jinglebash…but who knew she could work it out like this to Blackstreet!

Ok first, check out the original:

No check it out Sabrina-fied (she posted it on her inst):

no diggity A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

Good right?!

I hope she does more like this! I loved it!