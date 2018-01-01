10 September 2017 - Atlantic City, NJ- Maria Menounos. 2018 Miss America Pageant Winner Press Conference at Boardwalk Hall. Photo Credit: MJT/AdMedia

What a way to start the new year then as a new bride! OR, with a new baby on the way (that isn’t a Kardashian!)

Maria Menounos got engaged in early 2017 to her boyfriend Kevin Undergaro of 18 YEARS (yes, you read that right!) and last night after alllllll that time she surprised everyone by saying “I do” on Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Special!

Check her out telling her parents before it happened:

Now, grab a tissue, don’t look at Steve’s outfit, and watch here:

Congrats Maria and Kevin!

And more good news, formerly of Ugly Betty, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and now Superstore – America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams announced the newest “cast member” to their family: