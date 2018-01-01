Singer Mariah Carey performs on stage during New Year's Eve 2018 celebrations in Times Square, New York, NY, on December 2017. Mariah Carey's previous year's performance was interrupted by technical difficulties. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

It’s no question that Mariah Carey is one of the greatest singers of our time, so that’s why her performance on last year’s New Year’s Rockin Eve left us all scratching our heads.

In case you forgot:

Mariah said her ear piece went out (with all the crowd she couldn’t hear herself or the music) and her team blamed the New Year’s Rockin Eve crew accusing them of having shotty equipment and not doing their job. The NYRE crew said it was not true and that the prob was that MC did NOT complete her sound check to fix any issues. (Allegedly she did a little and then handed it off to someone else).

Either way, Mariah knew what she had to to.

Sources say she completed her full sound check and nailed it…and while some still awaited a train wreck they were disappointed:

She nailed it = Redemption for Mariah going in to 2018!

Now she did give us all a “Mariah moment” asking for hot tea in the middle…but that’s why we love her dahhhhling LOL

Wishing lots of hot tea to Mariah and congrats on setting the year off on top!