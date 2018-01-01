Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello performs on stage during New Year's Eve 2018 celebrations in Times Square, New York, NY, on December 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)
Whether you spent your NYE in front of the TV watching New Year’s Rockin Eve…or you missed it – you can see all the performances from Camilla Cabello, Britney Spears, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Halsey and more below!
Camila Cabello :
Britney Spears:
Nick Jonas :
BTS:
Halsey and G Eazy:
Hailee Steinfeld:
Shawn Mendes:
Khalid:
Which was you fave?
If you just watched all those and thought where is Mariah?!
Honey, you know she had to have her own blog :p Watch here: Mariah’s 2018 Redemption
Comments
Rebecca Ortiz