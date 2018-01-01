By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under:2017, 2018, Britney Spears, BTs, Camila Cabello, G-Eazy, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, havana, Him and I, Khalid, New Year's Eve, new year's rockin eve, Nick Jonas, performances, Shawn Mendes, Times Square, Toxic
Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello performs on stage during New Year's Eve 2018 celebrations in Times Square, New York, NY, on December 2017. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Whether you spent your NYE in front of the TV watching New Year’s Rockin Eve…or you missed it – you can see all the performances from Camilla Cabello, Britney Spears, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Halsey and more below!

Camila Cabello :

Britney Spears:

Nick Jonas :

BTS:

Halsey and G Eazy:

Hailee Steinfeld:

Shawn Mendes:

Khalid:

Which was you fave?

If you just watched all those and thought where is Mariah?!

Honey, you know she had to have her own blog :p Watch here: Mariah’s 2018 Redemption

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live