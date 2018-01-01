Pepsi and Strack and Van Til want you and a guest to join them in Minneapolis, MN for an amazing weekend of Super Bowl LII activities, show-stopping fun, and access to an exclusive Super Bowl Party!

Listen to B96, January 12th, 2018 from 3pm-4pm for Back-to-Back Justin Timberlake songs and be the 52nd caller to win great prizes from Pepsi including Roundtrip airfare for winner plus guest to Minneapolis, MN, ground transportation to/from Minneapolis airport, hotel and Pepsi activities, (3) night hotel stay at Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel, (2) tickets to Pepsi Super Bowl Party, $300 Spending Cash, and (2) Pepsi Gift Bags. Trip travels February 2-5, 2018. Must be 21+. Flyaway trip valued at $4,470.00.

Pepsi is the official sponsor of the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Justin Timberlake joins the illustrious history of Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime shows and Pepsi’s giving you a chance to be part of the Super Bowl celebrations this year! All from B96, Strack and Van til and Pepsi – The Fun Doesn’t End Zone!