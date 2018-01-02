Sep 23, 2017; Franklin, TN, USA; Justin Timberlake performs at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

2018 is shaping up to be a great year.

From movies, concerts, to TV shows and royal weddings, there’s something that everyone could be excited about!

Here are 10 things we’re excited for in 2018!

1.Justin Timberlake’s New Album + Super Bowl Performance

In Chinese culture, 2018 is the year of the dog but in American culture, it’s the year of Justin Timberlake. Not only is JT putting out a new album after a four-year hiatus, he’s also returning to the Super Bowl stage for the first time since he accidentally and infamously exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on live TV in 2004. Let’s hope he doesn’t sing “and I’ll have you naked by the end of this song,” this time around.

2. Lady Gaga’s Vegas residency

As Britney Spears kisses Las Vegas goodbye, Lady Gaga says hello! Gaga is the latest celebrity signing up for a full-time gig in Sin City. She signed a Vegas residency deal for a two-year run at the MGM Park Theatre, which will earn her a reported $1 million per show for a total of $75 million. It’s set to begin in December of 2018 so we still have some time to prep for this Vegas love affair!

3. The Birth of the Kardashian Babies! (And hopefully a confirmation from Kylie that she is, in fact, pregnant!)

Kim’s third child with Kanye is set to arrive early in 2018 via surrogate. Khloe Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, is due in March. Kylie, who is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s first child, is also said to be due in March. Three new Kardashian’s in one year? That has to be some kind of record!

4. ‘Roseanne’ Reboot

Continuing on the trend of reboots, ABC has decided to gather the OG cast of the beloved 80s series for nine-brand-spankin-new episodes. (Spoiler: Dan isn’t dead!)

5. A Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is kissing her acting career and TV series Suits goodbye in exchange for some princess duties! She and Prince HArry will tie the knot in a televised ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19th and you better believe all eyes will be on her! Did I mention she’ll be the first American marrying into the royal family? Big. Deal.

6. Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour

The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now because she’s busy planning her multi-leg stadium tour! Taylor will hit the road to promote her sixth-album on May 8th with a stop at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 2!

7. Bey-chella!

While it remains unofficial, Beyonce promised she would headline Coachella after being forced to pull out due to her pregnancy. Other rumored acts include The Weeknd and Eminem. Basically, start saving up your $$ because this is shaping up to be an epic lineup!

8. So obviously Lollapalooza

We can’t be excited for Coachella and not Lolla! No lineup has been revealed JUST YET but we wouldn’t mind seeing Post Malone, Cardi B, Eminem (with his new album), Logic, Sia! (Please make it happen Chicago!)

9. The Final Fifty Shades movie

A wedding, a high-speed car chase, more fun in the red room of pain and a pregnancy? That’s how you cap off three movies! The final installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy hits theaters on Feb 9th! Get those Valentine’s Day reservations in!

10. Award Show Season

The Golden Globes, the Oscars, Critics Choice… these award shows set the tone and the conversations for the whole year! But we’re especially excited for the GRAMMYs, which are giving LA a bit of a break and will be held in NYC’s Madison Square Garden on January 28th!