Sure Britney Spears has been dating Sam Asghari for a minute…but who knew it was THIS serious!

Check out the video she posted yesterday:

2018 shenanigans with @samasghari 🤷‍♀️👒🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:53am PST

Saying “I love you” ?! And not just to each other, but posting it for the world to see? Why Miss Brit!

The 2 met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video (he was in it) and soon after were seen together holding hands, etc.

Brit is 35 and he’s 22…so of course we all thought he was her Casper Smart, but this seems to be the real deal.

Wishing you lots of luck in love in 2018 Brit.

And if it doesn’t work out – you’ll always have this :p We ain’t mad at ya girl lol