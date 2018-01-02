Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Happy New Year, Justin Timberlake fans.

The pop has revealed that his new album, entitled Man of the Woods, will be released on Feb. 2, just two days before he takes the stage at this year’s Super Bowl in Minnesota.

Related: Is Justin Timberlake Heading to the ‘Woods’ for New Album?

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album that I’ve written, where I’m from. And it’s personal,” the Memphis, Tennessee native says in a promotional video that dropped today (Jan. 2).

The clip finds Timberlake reveling in nature, kneeling in a snowy meadow and sharing a kiss with his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

Clips of new music play in the background throughout the video, giving fans a taste of what to expect from Timberlake’s new sounds.

“It’s just so earthy,” says producer Pharrell Williams, who appears briefly in the clip. “It’s just where you are in your life right now. That is a smash,” he adds as the two are shown working together in a recording studio.

The first track from Timberlake’s new release is expected to arrive this Friday, Jan. 5. Later in the afternoon, Justin released what is presumably the album’s cover artwork.

Watch the clip below and get ready for the latest evolution in the career of Justin Timberlake.