We really don’t want to make you feel old but we have no choice.
In 2018, it’ll be 20-years since that infamous school bell rang and broke a 16-year-old school girl Britney Spears out of her trance.
It’s also been 20-years since the Backstreet Boys came back, Brandy and Monica fought over a boy and Aerosmith sang the heartwrenching theme-song for Armageddon!
Check out our list of 12 songs turning 20 in 2018!
1.Britney Spears – Baby One More Time
2. Backstreet Boys – Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)
3. Usher – You Make Me Wanna
4. Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine
5. Mariah Carey – My All
6. Spice Girls – Stop
7. Will Smith – Gettin’ Jiggy With It
8. Aerosmith – I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing
9. Cher – Believe
10. Aaliyah – Are You That Somebody
11. Tubthumping – Chumbawamba
12. Closing Time – Semisonic