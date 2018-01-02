By Lizzy Buczak
(Photo by Scott Kirkland/Faye Sadou/AdMedia/PictureGroup)

We really don’t want to make you feel old but we have no choice.

In 2018, it’ll be 20-years since that infamous school bell rang and broke a 16-year-old school girl Britney Spears out of her trance.

It’s also been 20-years since the Backstreet Boys came back, Brandy and Monica fought over a boy and Aerosmith sang the heartwrenching theme-song for Armageddon! 

Check out our list of 12 songs turning 20 in 2018!

 

1.Britney Spears – Baby One More Time

 

2. Backstreet Boys – Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)

 

3. Usher – You Make Me Wanna

 

4. Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine

 

5. Mariah Carey – My All

 

6. Spice Girls – Stop

 

7. Will Smith – Gettin’ Jiggy With It

 

8. Aerosmith – I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing 

 

9. Cher – Believe 

 

10. Aaliyah – Are You That Somebody 

 

11. Tubthumping – Chumbawamba 

 

12. Closing Time – Semisonic

 

 

