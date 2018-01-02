(Photo by Scott Kirkland/Faye Sadou/AdMedia/PictureGroup)

We really don’t want to make you feel old but we have no choice.

In 2018, it’ll be 20-years since that infamous school bell rang and broke a 16-year-old school girl Britney Spears out of her trance.

It’s also been 20-years since the Backstreet Boys came back, Brandy and Monica fought over a boy and Aerosmith sang the heartwrenching theme-song for Armageddon!

Check out our list of 12 songs turning 20 in 2018!

1.Britney Spears – Baby One More Time

2. Backstreet Boys – Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)

3. Usher – You Make Me Wanna

4. Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine

5. Mariah Carey – My All

6. Spice Girls – Stop

7. Will Smith – Gettin’ Jiggy With It

8. Aerosmith – I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing

9. Cher – Believe

10. Aaliyah – Are You That Somebody

11. Tubthumping – Chumbawamba

12. Closing Time – Semisonic