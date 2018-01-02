Musician Kanye West arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, December 13, 2016. (Photo by John Taggart/Pool) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

So scary!

Baby Saint West was hospitalized this past Thursday in an L.A. hospital for pneumonia.

Sources say that both Kim and Kanye never left his side the entire time and even share the overnight duties.

He was released on Saturday, so he was home in time for New Years and is said to be doing much better.

Kim shared this pic on Insta after it was all over:

Glad you are doing better Saint!

And sounds like he got better just in time! Word is that their new sister (being carried by a surrogate) is arriving later this month!