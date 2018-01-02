So scary!
Baby Saint West was hospitalized this past Thursday in an L.A. hospital for pneumonia.
Sources say that both Kim and Kanye never left his side the entire time and even share the overnight duties.
He was released on Saturday, so he was home in time for New Years and is said to be doing much better.
Kim shared this pic on Insta after it was all over:
My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽
Glad you are doing better Saint!
And sounds like he got better just in time! Word is that their new sister (being carried by a surrogate) is arriving later this month!