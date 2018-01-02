12/23/2017 - File photo dated 10/12/17 of Taylor Swift performing at London's O2 Arena. File photo. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Taylor Swift launched a free app just before the holidays called, “The Swift Life” that’s for all of her Swifties with everything Taylor you could ever dream of…including Taylor herself!

A fan named Gracie, was 8-months pregnant and homeless, and her Mom reached out to Taylor on the app asking if she could make her feel special (Gracie was attending her Manchester concert) …and in true Tay Tay style she went above and beyond!

Check out her post about it:

Taylor is an actual angel wow pic.twitter.com/AjnkR1C1Mb — gracie (@tswiftpower) December 22, 2017

Gracie says:

[Taylor helped her and her partner buy] a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff. That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she’s done for 12 years. I love her forever. Amazing right?!

