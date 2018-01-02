May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Detailed view as Television personality and socialite Paris Hilton takes a selfie with her cell phone during the boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Paris Hilton started off 2018 with a new engagement!

US Weekly reports that the heiress is engaged to actor Chris Zylka.

The actor popped the question in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip over the new year’s weekend. (See pictures of the engagement HERE!)

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told People. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

The couple not only communicates well, they both had wedding and baby fever back in October.

Hilton believes she’s found “the one” and couldn’t be more excited to plan everything.

“We cannot wait. It’s going to take a lot of planning!” she said.

The couple who met at an Oscars party eight years ago began publicly dating in February of 2017.

You may recognize Zylka from The Leftovers, Twisted and The Secret Circle.