© creativecommonsstockphotos ID 102226407 | Dreamstime Stock Photos

It was my favorite place to go downtown (River North) for a burger and some sass…and sadly they closed their doors 2 years ago! *And not just closed their doors, the entire building was demolished!

Well good news! Ed Debevick’s says they are returning THIS YEAR!

The new Ed’s will be in Streeterville at 550 N. St. Clair Street (corner of Ohio and St. Clair) and construction is already happening!

Now if you swing by and try to sneak a peak all the windows are covered so you can’t see a thing but it IS happening!

No word on an exact open date, but it’s safe to say by next year we’ll already have lots of new Ed Debevick’s memories to share!