Mr. Grey will definitely see you now.

Fans of the Fifty Shades films got a little surprise during the season premiere of The Bachelor last night.

During one of the commercial breaks, ABC aired a new trailer for the final film in the E.L. James trilogy.

The trailer is full of jaw-dropping moments including a high-car speed chase, a wedding, some passionate moments in the red room of pain, and a pregnancy announcement.

“It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey,” the doctor tells Ana who seems flabbergasted.

Of course, this comes as no surprise to those who read the books — Ana and Christian have two kids together by the end.

The film debuts February 9th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.