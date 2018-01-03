By Rebecca Ortiz
1/3/2018 - File photo dated 24/08/14 of Beyonce, who has been confirmed to headline Coachella after pulling out last year because of her pregnancy, the festival has confirmed. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Oooh wee everyone went bananas when Coachella posted their 2018 line-up late yesterday!

Check it out:

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on

The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem all headliners!

But did you see Cardi B? Post Malone? Portugal the Man? I love me some Jamiroquai!!!

Pre-sale for all passes starts this Friday, January 5th!

Now the show goes over 2 weekends in April (April 13th-15th and April April 20th-22nd) and is in California – so if you want to go to this legendary fest you will have to travel…but it would be so worth it!

For everything Coachella 2018 click here: Coachella

