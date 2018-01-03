ID 104423196 | Dreamstime Stock Photos

The 2018 Winter Olympics are happening next month in South Korea…and a local guy made the Ski team!

Mike Glasder, 28, from Cary made the team! Cary is my hometown! WOO HOO!

This past Sunday, Mike won the U.S. team trials for ski jumping in Park City, Utah = Olympic bound!

Such an awesome honor, and even more so because Mike didn’t make the team in 2010 or 2014.

He says:

[It was a] Huge relief. Huge relief. After barely missing out on the previous two Olympics … it’s been a pretty stressful couple of months leading up to it in training and waiting to see how everything’s going to come together. I didn’t plan on having to win today to make the Olympic team, so that was an added bonus and it was great to do it on home soil in Park City.

Some more local love for my fellow McHenry County-ers, Mike is a club member in Fox River Grove at Norge Ski Club.

Lots of luck to Mike and of course all of Team USA competing this year!