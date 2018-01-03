Although they are equipped with fur and feathers, dogs, cats, birds and other animals can still suffer from frostbite, exposure, and dehydration when water sources freeze.

Cold temperatures mean extra hardship for “backyard dogs” who often go without adequate food, water, shelter, or medical care.

Puppies and kittens, elderly animals, small animals, and dogs with short hair, including pointers, beagles, pit bulls, Rottweilers, and Dobermans, are particularly susceptible to the elements. B96 Cares!