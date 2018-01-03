Credit: Christine Newsom

It may be colder than ever outside but festival talk will definitely warm you up!

The Coachella 2018 lineup is here and as rumored, this year’s headliners will be Beyoncé, Eminem and the Weeknd.

Other major acts set for this year’s California desert festival include Cardi B, Migos, A Perfect Circle, alt-j, CHIC with Nile Rodgers, the Neighbourhood, Vince Staples, Miguel and Portugal. the Man.

This offers us Chicagoans a look into some possible Lollapalooza performers.

Every year there’s a handful of artists that overlap at the two festivals; Porter Robinson, the XX, DJ Snake, Lorde, Lil Uzi Verst, Tove Lo, Banks, Phantogram and Glass Animals being just a few that were on both the Lolla and Coachella bill.

Would Lollapalooza bring back Eminem yet again? The rapper has been a crowd favorite appearing in 2011 and 2014. And with his new album Revival, it could just be a possibility.

Other artists we could see rocking both Lolla and Coachella include Cardi B, Portugal. the Man, Post Malone, HAIM, and St. Vincent.

What do you think of the lineup?

Will Lolla deliver a more promising bunch of artists? Or would you go to Coachella?