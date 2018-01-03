Would you like some fries with that is a question Taco Bell employees will soon be asking their customers.

You don’t usually go to Taco Bell expecting fries but I’m sure you’ll change your mind when you find out that they’re NACHO FRIES.

The chain finally announced that they will be rolling out the $1 item, which can obviously be upgraded to a supreme of Bell Grande status (for $2.49 and $3.49, respectively).

In addition to the cheese, Nacho Fries will come topped with beef, sour cream and pic de gallo!

Taco Bell might think outside the bun, but fries are now fair game: Prepare your late-night Uber driver, because $1 nacho fries are coming. https://t.co/kNxqUFFpG7 pic.twitter.com/Dez6tXrLCU — E! News (@enews) January 3, 2018

They’ll be available at every single Taco Bell on Thursday, January. 25.

Sadly, they aren’t permanent as the chain stated in a press release that they’re only available for a “limited time,” not adding what the time frame actually was.

Even if it’s just a day, we’ll take it.