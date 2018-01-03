Kerry Washington and Viola Davis at the 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by JC Olivera) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

We’re going to need a lot of wine for this!

Shonda Rhimes, the brains behind your favorite Thursday night shows, just gave us some epic TGIT news: there will be a Scandal and How To Get Away with Murder crossover episode.

Rhimes posted a sneak peek of the script on Facebook, which reveals a convo between Kerry Washington’s character Olivia Pope and Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating.

She captioned the photo, “People. It’s happening. #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal”

The leading ladies couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media themselves!

Kerry posted a photo on Instagram sitting on Annalise’s bench.

In return, Davis posted a picture from the Oval Office, currently home to Bellamy Young’s Mellie Grant.

Let’s just hope it’s a 2-hour event!