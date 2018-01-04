Courtesy: Atlantic Records
Cardi B. and Bruno Mars said it’s time for a remix! Bruno got Cardi B to jump on his song “Finesse” which was released at midnight, but Bruno also made the decision to drop the music video at the same time! The video landed over 2 million views and counting!! We’re living for this jam this morning. Do you love it?
