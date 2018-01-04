Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been a huge advocate for gay rights all along. Now he put his fight on film for the HBO documentary ‘Believer’.

The film follows Dan’s fame as he investigates the Mormon Church’s treatment of its LGBTQ members. Reynolds also explores the policies of the Church that purposely ostracize the marginalized sector of its congregation and how they relate to the rapid increase in teenage suicide rates in Utah over the past decade.

Dan grew up in the Mormon church and hopes the film will provoke meaningful gay rights discussions within the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints on a larger scale. ‘Believer’ will start the conversations and hopefully help to decrease the number of teen suicides by bringing it to public awareness.

‘Believer’ comes to HBO summer 2018.