By Nikki
Filed Under:Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints, dance music, gay, gay rights, human rights, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons Singer Takes On His Mormon Church For LGBTQ Rights In 'Imagine' documentary on hbo, lesbian, mormon church, pop music, rock music, teen suicide, trans, Utah

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been a huge advocate for gay rights all along. Now he put his fight on film for the HBO documentary ‘Believer’.

The film follows Dan’s fame as he investigates the Mormon Church’s treatment of its LGBTQ members. Reynolds also explores the policies of the Church that purposely ostracize the marginalized sector of its congregation and how they relate to the rapid increase in teenage suicide rates in Utah over the past decade.

Dan grew up in the Mormon church and hopes the film will provoke meaningful gay rights discussions within the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints on a larger scale. ‘Believer’ will start the conversations and hopefully help to decrease the number of teen suicides by bringing it to public awareness.

‘Believer’ comes to HBO summer 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live