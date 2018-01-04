By Lizzy Buczak
Oct 7, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Khloé Kardashian smiles as she watches the Houston Rockets play the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Rockets won 109 to 82. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Where else would she make the big reveal?

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Now fans are wondering if she’s expecting a boy or a girl!

During her first appearance with a baby bump on The Ellen Show, Khloe told the host that she did not yet know the baby’s gender but she would definitely find out.

She then answered a tweet from a fan who asked if the reveal will happen in an upcoming January 7th episode.

Khloe replied, “We will be revealing on the show but not this week 😍😍

She didn’t specify which episode the reveal would take place, probably to keep fans anxiously tuning it.

Since the famous sister admitted she was already 6-months along on Instagram, it’s safe to say the episode isn’t too far behind.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe has been very open with fans since she publicly announced the pregnancy and even tweeted that the pregnancy announcement to the Kardashian-clan would be televised.

“Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented,” she wrote.

When the media first began speculating that Khloe might be pregnant, Us Weekly reported that the duo was expecting a baby boy.

What do you think

❥ Mom and Dad ❥

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

