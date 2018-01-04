By Tyler
(Guiseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images)

A thief in Denmark broke into a bar and stole a bottle of Vodka worth $1.3 million.  The bottle was made with almost seven pounds of gold, seven pounds of silver and a diamond encrusted cap.

The bottle was on loan from a Russian rich guy and it WASN’T EVEN INSURED!!!  I wouldn’t even lend my friends a 20 dollar bottle of Absolute out of fear that I wouldn’t get it back.  Yet, this guy lent a bar in another country a 1.3 million dollar uninsured bottle?   Another question:  was this bottle not locked up in some sort of armor case around all those drunk people in a bar?  I can’t even get razors at the Walgreens without finding three managers and a special key.

Also, what exactly does the thief think he/she is going to do with this bottle?  Sell it on Craigslist?  An auction?  Put it on display?  It’s like stealing a famous piece of art.  Ok, you got it.  Now what?  There’s one of them and people now know whoever has it is up to shenanigans.   This story is just filled a bunch of rich people, stupid people and rich, stupid people.

We did the math for you and $1.3 million dollars will buy you 68,421 regular bottles of Smirnoff.

The full story from Time can be found here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live