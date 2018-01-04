(Guiseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images)

A thief in Denmark broke into a bar and stole a bottle of Vodka worth $1.3 million. The bottle was made with almost seven pounds of gold, seven pounds of silver and a diamond encrusted cap.

The bottle was on loan from a Russian rich guy and it WASN’T EVEN INSURED!!! I wouldn’t even lend my friends a 20 dollar bottle of Absolute out of fear that I wouldn’t get it back. Yet, this guy lent a bar in another country a 1.3 million dollar uninsured bottle? Another question: was this bottle not locked up in some sort of armor case around all those drunk people in a bar? I can’t even get razors at the Walgreens without finding three managers and a special key.

Also, what exactly does the thief think he/she is going to do with this bottle? Sell it on Craigslist? An auction? Put it on display? It’s like stealing a famous piece of art. Ok, you got it. Now what? There’s one of them and people now know whoever has it is up to shenanigans. This story is just filled a bunch of rich people, stupid people and rich, stupid people.

We did the math for you and $1.3 million dollars will buy you 68,421 regular bottles of Smirnoff.

The full story from Time can be found here