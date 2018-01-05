By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update
(130420) -- AMSTERDAM, April 20, 2013 (Xinhua) -- American pop singer PINK sings in her solo concert in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 19, 2013. (Xinhua/Robin Utrecht) (syq) (Photo Credit: Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The Grammys have announced their first set of performers including Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino and Pink! It’ll be hard for Pink to beat out her epic AMAs performance singing on the side of a hotel building. What will she come up with next?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live