Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the life span.

One of the most important things you can do as a parent or caregiver is to learn the early signs of autism and become familiar with the typical developmental milestones that your child should be reaching.

If you suspect that your child is showing signs of autism, please don’t delay in asking your pediatrician or family doctor for an evaluation!

For more info, call 888-288-4762. B96 Cares!