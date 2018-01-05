HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 7: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon at the premiere Of HBO's "Big Little Lies" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Who will take home the most Golden Globes during the first award show of the year?

Big Little Lies, nominated for Best Limited Series or Television Movie scored 5 total nominations.

Alexander Skarsgard was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon will compete in the Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie category, while Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley go head-to-head for Supporting Actress.

Trailing behind BLL is This Is Us and The Handmaids Tale, both with 3 nominations including Best Drama.



For The Handmaid’s Tale Elisabeth Moss is also nominated in the Best Actress, Television Series, Drama category, while Ann Dowd is up for Best Supporting Actress.

As for This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown is up for Best Actor, Television Series, Drama, while on-screen sister Chrissy Metz is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.



Stranger Things’ David Harbour is also competing for Best Supporting Actor.

Other shows in the running include Game of Thrones, The Crown, Will & Grace, and Shameless. See the full list of nominations HERE!

Seth Myers is hosting the Golden Globes, which air on NBC Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Expect to see many of your fave stars, both men and women, wearing black in support of the #MeToo movement, which aims to bring attention to the victims of sexual harassment and abuse in light of the Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey allegations.

If you can’t watch them on NBC, you can always stream on Hulu’s Live TV plan, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

You can also watch it via NBC’s website!

What are your predictions?