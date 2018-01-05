August 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Singer/recording artist Cardi B performs at halftime of the Big 3 championship between Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2017 was the year of Cardi B but many fans (and haters) were questioning her staying power.

Would she become a one-hit wonder or take over the hip-hop world?

It seems to be the latter because we’re only a few days into the New Year and she’s making money moves and moving up them charts.

Back in September, Cardi B secured herself as the first female rapper to have a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 in 19 years.

That was impressive, especially for a 24-year-old who only had one song out, her debut single “Bodak Yellow.”

Fast forward to today and she can add yet another feat that’s only been done by two other artists to her portfolio: she just made history as the FIRST RAPPER to chart three Billboard Hot 100 singles in the top 10 simultaneously.

The only other two performers who have accomplished that are the Beatles and Ashanti.

Two songs she’s featured on, G-Eazy’s “No Limit” and Migos’ “Motor Sport,” helped her set the record along with her breakout hit.

And her new single, “Bartier Cardi,” has debuted on the charts at #14.

Get more info HERE!