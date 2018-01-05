Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner court side at the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It isn’t just the Kar-Jenner clan refusing to address those pregnancy rumors — alleged baby daddy Travis Scott doesn’t want to talk about it either!

Back in September, reports that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her rapper bae began surfacing.

Neither of them have confirmed the rumors, but speculation continues at full speed, especially as both sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian confirmed they are also pregnant, the former via surrogate.

Travis recently sat down with Billboard and when the publication asked if he’s spoken to his father about becoming “a father” himself, his response was “Uh… for what.”

When the interviewer mentioned the pregnancy rumors, he said: “I don’t want to talk about that. They’re just guesses. Let them keep fishing.”

So basically, keep on fishin’ folks.

And be patient, Kylie and Travis will tell us when the time is right.