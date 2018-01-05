Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By Scott T. Sterling

Canadian tourism is about to get a Justin Bieber boost.

The Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario has revealed new exhibit, “Steps to Stardom,” that will chronicle Bieber’s path from local boy playing covers on YouTube to global pop superstar.

Bieber himself signed off on the exhibit over coffee at a local Tim Horton’s donut shop, revealed museum general manager, John Kastner.

“We . . . had a very brief conversation with him here, and he was very appreciative – couldn’t have been nicer,” Kastner told the Stratford Beacon Herald, “and just expressed how much he appreciated the fact that the museum was doing an exhibit.”

The exhibit’s title was inspired by Bieber’s early years busking on the steps of the local Avon Theatre as a kid.

“The steps of the Avon Theatre was probably the turning point (in his life), but for many people around here, they knew he was talented years before that,” Kastner explained.

The exhibit will feature a collection of personal items, professional awards and memorabilia donated by Bieber and his family. Bieber’s grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale, donated a large chunk of the items to be on display.

Among the items fans will be able to check out include Bieber’s bag and jacket from his time with the Stratford Warriors in junior league hockey, his Grammy, Emmy and Teen Choice awards, and the platinum record for his debut album, My World.

The Justin Bieber “Steps to Stardom” exhibit is set to debut on Feb. 18.