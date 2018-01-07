Ed Sheeran ended last year with his ‘Shape Of You’ as the #1 song of 2017. He is starting 2018 on the same note with ‘Perfect’ as the #1 song in Chicago this week.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
18. River – Eminem, Ed Sheeran
17. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
16. Attention – Charlie Puth
15. Best Friend – Sophie Tucker
14. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha
13. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran
12. Let Me Go – Hailee Seinfeld, Florida Georgia Line
11. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
10. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5
9. Rockstar – Post Malone
8. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello
7. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash
6. How Long – Charlie Puth
5. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey
4. Havana – Camila Cabello
3. Bad At Love – Halsey
2. New Rules – Dua Lipa
1. Perfect – Ed Sheehan, Beyoncé