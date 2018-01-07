Photo: Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran ended last year with his ‘Shape Of You’ as the #1 song of 2017. He is starting 2018 on the same note with ‘Perfect’ as the #1 song in Chicago this week.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

19. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

18. River – Eminem, Ed Sheeran

17. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

16. Attention – Charlie Puth

15. Best Friend – Sophie Tucker

14. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha

13. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran

12. Let Me Go – Hailee Seinfeld, Florida Georgia Line

11. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

10. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5

9. Rockstar – Post Malone

8. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

7. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

6. How Long – Charlie Puth

5. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey

4. Havana – Camila Cabello

3. Bad At Love – Halsey

2. New Rules – Dua Lipa

1. Perfect – Ed Sheehan, Beyoncé