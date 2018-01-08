By Showbiz Shelly
(171007) -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Actress Debra Messing poses after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, the United States, on Oct. 5, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong) (jmmn) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Debra Messing isn’t putting her guards down. Last night during the Golden Globes E! red carpet, Debra stood up for what’s right and gave a strong comment on women’s rights to the E! network ON the E! network. Bow down to the queen! #TimesUp

