Hermione Granger, is that you?

Emma Watson attended the Golden Globes last night and she donned something that was SO Hermione, her character in the Harry Potter novels.

Check it out:

If you can’t put your finger on it, it’s the bangs!

This is a TBT of Granger playing Hermione in 2001!!!

*Resists urge to cut own bangs*

AND she reunited with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire co-star Robert Pattinson!