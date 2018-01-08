By Lizzy Buczak
Hermione Granger, is that you?

Emma Watson attended the Golden Globes last night and she donned something that was SO Hermione, her character in the Harry Potter novels.

Check it out:

usatsi 10530113 Emma Watson Brought Back a Signature Hermione Look at the Golden Globes

Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Marai Larasi, left and Emma Watson arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

If you can’t put your finger on it, it’s the bangs!

This is a TBT of Granger playing Hermione in 2001!!!

 

*Resists urge to cut own bangs*

AND she reunited with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire co-star Robert Pattinson!

usatsi 10530959 Emma Watson Brought Back a Signature Hermione Look at the Golden Globes

Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson present during the award for Best Director  Motion Picture during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

 

