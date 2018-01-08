News so big, E! gave the Kardashians two-full nights!

On Sunday, the network teased a double night of Kardashian’s ahead of a huge announcement.

The narrator teases: “Because when it comes to making announcements, the family’s got news so big we need Sunday and Monday just to cover it.”

In the clip, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe are all SHOCKED to find out some PRETTY MAJOR NEWS.

At one point, Kylie Jenner appears on FaceTime.

Obviously, fans believe this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for; Kylie Jenner is about to announce her pregnancy.

She’s the only sister — from the pregnant ones — who hasn’t confirmed it yet.

And since she’s held out this long, the reveal has to be epic.

Leave it to momager Kris Jenner to capitalize on everything and anything.

Thoughts? Did Kylie really keep hush-hush to gain more ratings on the reality show?

And how mad will you be if the surprise is ANYTHING other than a pregnancy?