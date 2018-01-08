By Showbiz Shelly
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE attends the "Wonder Wheel" New York Special Screening Museum of Modern Art,NYC November 14, 2017 Photos by Sonia Moskowitz, Globe Photos Inc.

Justin Timberlake is ready to go on tour! JT will be in Chicago in the spring on March 27th. Who’s ready to buy tickets??

See The Man of the Woods Tour dates below:

3/13/2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre
3/18/2018 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
3/21/2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
3/25/2018 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
3/27/2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center
3/31/2018 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena
4/2/2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
4/4/2018 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
4/8/2018 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
4/12/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena
4/14/2018 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
4/24/2018 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
4/28/2018 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum
5/2/2018 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena
5/5/2018 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
5/7/2018 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
5/9/2018 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
5/11/2018 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena
5/14/2018 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center
5/15/2018 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
5/18/2018 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena
5/19/2018 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center
5/23/2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
5/27/2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
5/30/2018 — Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum

