10/20/2017 - Embargoed to 1800 Friday October 20 File photo dated 19/08/17 of singer Pink, who has knocked Liam Gallagher off the top of the charts after storming to number one with her seventh album, Beautiful Trauma. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
You wanna get the party started…you call Pink! She is going to be singing the National Anthem at Superbowl LII February 4th.
Justin Timberlake is doing the 1/2 time show and maybe…just maybe…he might bring her out as a surprise??? That’s our dream (and prob Pink’s too).
Comments
Nikki Nikki is that familiar voice you have been hearing on the Chicago radio airwaves since 2002. She is always down for conversation and gives great...More from Nikki