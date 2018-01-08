By Nikki
Filed Under:Click HERE to see about Pink's performance at the Superbowl in February, dance music, Justin Timberlake, Pink Is Performing At The Superbowl!, pink to sing national anthem, Pop Culture, pop life, pop music, sexy, superbowl halftime show, superbowl LII
10/20/2017 - Embargoed to 1800 Friday October 20 File photo dated 19/08/17 of singer Pink, who has knocked Liam Gallagher off the top of the charts after storming to number one with her seventh album, Beautiful Trauma. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

You wanna get the party started…you call Pink! She is going to be singing the National Anthem at Superbowl LII February 4th.

Justin Timberlake is doing the 1/2 time show and maybe…just maybe…he might bring her out as a surprise??? That’s our dream (and prob Pink’s too).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live