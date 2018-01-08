10/20/2017 - Embargoed to 1800 Friday October 20 File photo dated 19/08/17 of singer Pink, who has knocked Liam Gallagher off the top of the charts after storming to number one with her seventh album, Beautiful Trauma. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

You wanna get the party started…you call Pink! She is going to be singing the National Anthem at Superbowl LII February 4th.

Justin Timberlake is doing the 1/2 time show and maybe…just maybe…he might bring her out as a surprise??? That’s our dream (and prob Pink’s too).