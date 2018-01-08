By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Instagram, Selena Gomez, social media
Photo: Doug Peters / Sipa / USA Today

Selena Gomez is embracing #NewYearNewMe with a social media cleanse. The pop star has unfollowed about 300 people on Instagram and now only following roughly 40. She even changed her profile picture to her mom. Is she slowly on her way to deleting her profile in 2018??

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live