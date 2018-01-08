Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, center, speaks with Chiefs quarterbacks Chase Daniel (10) and Tyler Bray (9) during morning practice at Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, Saturday, July 27, 2013. (Photo by David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/MCT/Sipa USA)

The Bears have hired 39 year old Matt Nagy as their new head coach. Nagy replaces John Fox who was fired last week.

Nagy’s last stop was the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs who were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday. The introduction press conference will be tomorrow at Halas Hall.