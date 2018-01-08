Sterling K. Brown at the 75th Golden Globe Awards Press Room held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on January 7, 2018. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

It was a historic night for Sterling K. Brown last night.

Most people are pumped simply to win an award in a category they were nominated, but Brown not only won the award, he became the FIRST-EVER black actor to win as Best Actor in a TV Drama.

During his acceptance speech, Brown acknowledged the feat and thanked This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

“Throughout the majority of my career, I’ve benefited from colorblind casting, which means, ‘Hey, let’s throw a brother in there. That’s always really cool,’” Brown said while accepting the award. “But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man. So what I appreciate so much about this is that I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me. So thank you, Dan.”

This is Brown’s first Golden Globe win, although he was previously nominated for his role as prosecutor Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

He won an Emmy for his role on the NBC tearjerker in 2017, making him the first black actor to win Best Actor in a Drama Series since 1998.

Congrats Sterling; while it’s long overdue, we’re glad we’re making the strides to be more inclusive!