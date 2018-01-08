By Nikki
cecil b. demille award, equal rights, human rights, women's rights
Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Oprah Winfrey poses with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

#Oprah2020 started trending after her powerful speech at the Golden Globes last night. The world has been wanting her to run for POTUS for many years and she dropped clues last night that she just might.

