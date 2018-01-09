By Showbiz Shelly
Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Oprah Winfrey poses with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

After Oprah’s Golden Globes speech “#Oprah2020” broke the internet! Stedman hinted that if this is what the people want, she would consider it. However, in an interview a few months ago she had a different approach!

Would you vote for Oprah?

 

